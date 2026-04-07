New motorcycle sales in Russia up 9% annually in Q1 2026 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Sales of new motorcycles in Russia gained 9% year on year in January - March 2025 and reached 5,700 units, Avtostat analytical agency reported.

"From January to March 2026, 5,693 new motorcycles were sold in Russia. Avtostat agency exports inform, citing PPK company data, that this is 9% higher than in the first quarter of the last year," the agency informed.

Voge (707 units) and Regulmoto (707 units) brands provided for a quarter of sales. Motoland, Racer and BMW are also among the top five. The Motoland XF300 (367 units) became the bestseller model, followed by the Voge DS and the Voge CU motorcycles.

The March splash in sales (4,200 units) became the record-breaking for this month and brought the market to the upside after the dip in January and in February, deputy head of section at Avtostat Dmitry Yarygin said.