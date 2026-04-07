Floods kills six people in Dagestan, over 200 rescued — emergencies minister

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Six people have died as a result of floods in Dagestan, while over 200 were rescued, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting devoted to the situation in the province.

"The situation was exacerbated by a collapse of a dam of the Gedzhukhsky reservior. This led to flooding of some private dwellings in the Mamedkala settlement and restricted traffic on the Kavkaz federal highway. At that, Emergencies Ministry units rescued over 200 people. Unfortunately, six people died," he said.

He said a repeated cyclone ripped through the region on April 4-5.