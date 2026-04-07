Russia will reach Mars in 50 years, says cosmonaut Kononenko

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia could potentially reach Mars or even the asteroid belt within the next 50 years, according to Oleg Kononenko, head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and a prominent figure within Roscosmos.

"We were the first to fly into space, to orbit the first satellite, to perform the first spacewalk, and to send the first woman into space. We take immense pride in our training programs; our methodology is among the best in the world. Additionally, we excel at rehabilitating cosmonauts after long-duration missions. Personally, I believe that within the next five decades, we will likely have established a presence on Mars - and perhaps even reach the asteroid belt," Kononenko stated during a science marathon talk show organized by Roscosmos and the Knowledge Society as part of Space Week.

This marks Russia’s inaugural Space Week, scheduled from April 6 to 12, 2026. The event was officially established by presidential decree on December 29, 2025, with Roscosmos serving as the organizer. Space Week 2026 will coincide with the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight.

TASS, the Russian news agency, is a partner of Space Week 2026.