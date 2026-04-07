Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,500 — health ministry

BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. At least 33 people died and 173 were injured after Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon during the past day, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation has climbed to 1,530, with 4,812 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, 130 children and 102 women are among those killed.

According to the Lebanese interior ministry, more than one million people have been displaced from their homes mainly to Beirut and northern Lebanon since March 2.