Vance says his visit to Hungary meant as signal to those acting against Orban

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance stated that one of the goals of his visit to Hungary is to send a signal to everyone, including bureaucrats in Brussels, who are acting against Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I want to help as much as I possibly can the prime minister as he faces this election season," he said at a joint press conference with Orban.

"Now I don’t expect, of course, the people of Hungary to listen to the Vice President of the United States," Vance added. "That’s not primarily why I'm here, but I did want to send a signal to everybody, particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels, who have done everything that they can to hold down the people of Hungary because they don’t like the leader who has actually stood up for the people of Hungary," he emphasized, referring to Orban. "And I think it’s important to say that."