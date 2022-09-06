German chancellor says he coordinated MLRS supplies to Ukraine with Biden

BERLIN, September 6. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had coordinated supplies of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine with US President Joe Biden, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

"I said from the beginning that we won’t go alone and will closely coordinate our moves with our allies. The situation is dynamic," Scholz said in an interview with the newspaper. "I also had agreed with President Joe Biden before the delivery of German multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine."

He said he fully agrees with the policy that the US president had outlined in a recent article published by the New York Times.

"That’s also how the other G7 partners think," the chancellor said.