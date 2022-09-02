Iran’s proposals may be accepted at Vienna nuclear deal talks — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, September 2. /TASS/. Iran’s response to the United States’ proposals on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal can be accommodated at the Vienna talks as not "over-ambitious," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"So, Iran provided its response to the latest US proposals to the draft decision on revival of the JCPOA. It seems that Iranian suggestions aren’t over-ambitious and can be accommodated provided there is the necessary political will to complete the ViennaTalks," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that Tehran had handed over its response to Washington’s proposals on the JCPOA revival to European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the talks on the Iran nuclear deal. According to the spokesman, the response "has constructive approaches geared to complete the talks."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under the total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for the abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

The future of the deal was called into question after the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argued that all the other participants, Europeans in the first place, were ignoring some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.

The United States’ current president, Joe Biden, has repeatedly signaled that Washington is ready to return to the nuclear deal. Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the United States, and France have been negotiating with Iran possible restoration of the deal in its original format since April 2021.

Following several rounds of talks, the text of final agreements has been presented to the sides. According to Ulyanov, the document will be ratified and will come into force if neither of the negotiators have any objections.