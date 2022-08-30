Taiwan forces open fire at Chinese drone for first time

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG, August 30. /TASS/. Taiwan’s armed forces fired live shells at a drone of the People’s Liberation Army of China after the aerial vehicle defied warnings and entered restricted airspace, the Taiwan News reported on Tuesday, citing the island’s military command.

The unmanned aerial vehicle entered airspace over the restricted waters of the Erdan Island at 17:59 (12:59 in Moscow), prompting Taiwanese forces to issue warnings, the outlet reported. But the drone continued to circle over the island, so soldiers made "defensive shots" at the drone, making it fly away in the direction of the city of Xiamen.

China has held a series of military exercises along its coast since the start of August amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, following a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2-3. The PLA also held missile firing drills around the island. China responded with further drills to a visit of a delegation of US lawmakers to Taiwan that took place on August 14-15.