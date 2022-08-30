Hungary authorized construction of Paks-2 NPP reactor, nuclear island — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, August 30. /TASS/. The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority issued permits to start construction of reactor No. 5 and the nuclear island of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to be built with participation of Russia’s Rosatom, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"We received the permit to build for starting the second phase of the project last weekend, and we have received the important authorization to start construction work today morning," the Minister said in the video address posted on his page in Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation recognized as extremist in Russia]. The Atomic Energy Authority of Hungary "issued the permit to build reactor No. 5 and six additional permits required to construct the so-called ‘nuclear island’," Szijjarto said.

The NPP operation will not be harmful for the environment and excludes "the risk of radioactive contamination in case of external environmental or man-caused effects, even in case of a large airliner falls" on the reactor pressure vessel," the Minister noted. "We are building the nuclear power plant with the highest safety and reliability requirements," he added.