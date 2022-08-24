Five DPR soldiers killed, nine wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. Five serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and nine more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform that five soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and nine more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 210 shells from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm heavy artillery systems, BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems, and 120mm mortars.