Donetsk recently subjected to most intense shelling in eight years — mayor

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been carrying out the most intense strikes on Donetsk in the last eight years, the mayor of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation and the escalation of the situation on the line of contact, the city has been subjected to the shelling not seen in all eight years of the war," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

Donetsk Mayor stressed that Ukrainian troops are using heavy weaponry, multiple rocket launchers. The antipersonnel mines PFM-1 Lepestok dumped on the city have been discovered yet again.

Kulemzin suggested that the shelling is related to Ukraine's approaching Independence Day. "It's not that I'm connecting, I'm just stating the cynical terrorism of the Ukrainian side toward the civilian population," he added.

On Tuesday, the center of Donetsk was shelled by the Ukrainian forces. Shells directly hit the DPR administration building, as well as the Tsentral Hotel, where journalists stay. As Kulemzin reported earlier, three people were killed and six more wounded as a result of shelling on Tuesday.