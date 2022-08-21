Kiev denies involvement in murder of Russian Darya Dugina

KIEV, August 21. /TASS/. Kiev is not involved in the car blast of Russian journalist and political analyst Darya Dugina, advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said.

"I stress that Ukraine certainly had nothing to do with it," the Ukrainian edition Liga.net quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, law enforcement agencies told TASS that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy. The female driver was killed. Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and the person familiar with the victim, confirmed to TASS that the deceased was Darya Dugina. The car exploded on the Mozhaisk Highway as she was driving from the Tradition festival. According to Krasnov, the car belongs to Daria's father, Russian public figure Alexander Dugin.

The press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that Dugina's murder was planned and ordered.

The version about the Ukrainian trace in this incident was earlier voiced by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, and a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region Vladimir Rogov.