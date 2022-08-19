UN chief arrives in Odessa to discuss grain exports with presidents of Ukraine, Turkey

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Odessa where he will hold talks on grain exports with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine’s Dom TV channel reported on Friday.

The TV channel released a short video showing the UN chief and his delegation members walking along an embankment in the Odessa port.

On Thursday, Guterres held talks with Zelensky and Erdogan in Ukraine’s Lvov.