Zelensky says there’s no obstacles for IAEA mission to visit Zaporozhye nuclear plant

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday said Kiev doesn’t see any hurdles preventing a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency from visiting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"There are no objective obstacles for an IAEA mission to reach the Zaporozhye NPP," he said in a video posted to his Telegram channel.

He said he discussed the details of arranging a trip by an IAEA delegation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the talks in Lvov.

Zelensky said that Turkey is ready to help to rebuild the city of Kharkov and the surrounding region.

"I thank Turkey for its readiness to take under its patronage the reconstruction of Kharkov and the Kharkov Region," he said in the video.

Zelensky had met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Lvov on Thursday. The talks were "very substantive," according to the Ukrainian president.