Iran supports non-nuclear status of Middle East — top brass

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Tehran supports the non-nuclear status of the Middle East and will continue to apply efforts in this direction, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"We will continue to apply efforts to create a region free from nuclear weapons," he said.

Iran’s authorities have repeatedly pointed out that the country’s nuclear program has exclusively peaceful nature. On August 2, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi asserted that Iran did not need nuclear weapons and therefore did not intend to move in the direction of developing a nuclear bomb.