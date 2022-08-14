Allied forces break through Ukraine’s defense and advance toward Ugledar — DPR official

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) backed by the Russian army have broken through Ukraine’s defenses and advance toward Ugledar, DPR’s Deputy Minister of Information Daniil Bezsonov said on Sunday.

"Soldiers of the DPR army’s Shakhterskaya division backed by Russian forces have broken through the Ukrainian army’s defenses and advanced considerably toward Ugledar. The Ukrainian army sustained serious losses in manpower and weapons," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on July 13 that the DPR’s forces are advancing in four directions, including toward Ugledar.