Sputnik V becomes most exported medicine in Russia’s history — RDIF

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has become the most exported medicine in Russia’s history and it has proven itself as one of the most effective tools for fighting COVID-19, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriyev, told reporters on Thursday.

"Over the past two years since the Sputnik V registration, the vaccine has become the most exported medicine in Russia’s history and it has proven itself as one of the most effective and safest tools for fighting the coronavirus infection globally. The results of more than 50 clinical tests and data on the use of Sputnik V in national vaccination programs across the world, including in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, confirm that," Dmitriyev said.

The RDIF CEO also said his fund had initiated and funded research programs jointly with the leading manufacturers of vaccines to develop vaccine cocktails with Sputnik Light which he said was a universal booster for other vaccines that offers better protection from omicron and other coronavirus variants.

"The pandemic should be an important lesson for entire humankind. It takes unity and collective effort when people’s lives are at stake. This path only provides an opportunity to counter future threats, including epidemiological ones," Dmitriyev said.

Registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, Sputnik V became the world’s first officially recognized vaccine from coronavirus. According to data from the RDIF, it is used in 71 countries with a combined population of over 4 billion people, while the Sputnik Light vaccine is used in more than 30 countries where 2.5 billion people live. Globally, more than 400 million doses of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines have been supplied. Through RDIF efforts, an international network of producer partners has been established, and the production of the Russian vaccine has been localized at 27 sites in 18 countries. Studies of the Sputnik V vaccine were published in The Lancet, Nature, Vaccines, Cell Reports Medicine and other major international peer-reviewed journals.