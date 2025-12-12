CHISINAU, December 12. /TASS/. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri has dismissed reports circulated by Ukrainian news agencies regarding the purported reopening of military depots and mobilization efforts in the unrecognized region of Transnistria.

"We also came across these claims in the press," Chiveri stated. "Based on information from our colleagues in the security sector, there have been no new activities beyond what has previously been observed."

Currently, Russia’s Operational Group of Forces (OGRF), comprising approximately 1,000 soldiers and officers, remains stationed in Transnistria. Its primary mission is to safeguard storage sites containing thousands of tons of ammunition left behind after Soviet troops withdrew from various European nations. Additionally, the OGRF provides support to local peacekeepers, who have been effectively blockaded since Ukraine severed their supply routes through its territory in 2015. Moldova, which advocates for their withdrawal, continues to obstruct the rotation of OGRF personnel.