Turkish Defense Ministry confirms departure of three grain cargo vessels from Ukraine

ANKARA, August 5. /TASS/. The departure of three grain cargo vessels (Navistar, Rojen and Polarnet) from Ukrainian ports took place on Friday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.

According to the ministry, all vessels will be checked by representatives of the joint grain export coordination center.

Turkish cargo vessel Polarnet carries 12,000 tonnes of corn, there are 13,000 tonnes on board the Malta-flagged vessel Rojen. The Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel Navistar is carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn. According to the statement, the joint grain export coordination center monitors the movement of ships.

Earlier, the joint coordination center approved the departure of three vessels from Ukraine: two from Odessa and one from Chernomorsk. They will carry 58,000 tonnes of corn through the humanitarian corridor across the Black Sea. As the center informed, Polarnet will deliver the cargo to the Turkish port of Karasu, Navistar is to anchor in Ireland’s Ringaskiddy, and Rozhen is headed towards the UK’s Teesport.

The Sierra-Leone flagged ship Razoni was the first vessel to export grain, leaving Ukraine’s Odessa port on Monday. On Thursday, it left the territorial waters of Turkey and headed for Lebanon, its destination. The ship is carrying about 27,000 tonnes of corn.