UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s recurring attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant prove that Kiev is seeking to create conditions for a nuclear disaster, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"Not long ago, on July 18, Ukraine’s army once again attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear plant by means of drones. The strike was delivered in the exact proximity, in several dozens of meters of facilities critically important for the station’s security. Only by a lucky chance, it did not lead to the damage to the station’s critical equipment fraught with a man-induced catastrophe," Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York.

"Shortly after, on July 20, Ukraine repeated drone strikes at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, which only once again proved that Ukraine is seeking to create conditions for a nuclear disaster," he said. "These are only a few examples showing that the Kiev regime is threatening nuclear security on its territory."

"We have evidence, including photos and videos, which proves that what we are speaking about is truth," he added.