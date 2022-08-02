US must pay for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned the U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns to lodge a strong protest over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

He said that the United States should pay for its mistakes and warned that China would take necessary measures. According to the Chinese diplomat, anyone who tries to manipulate the Taiwan issue will finally fail.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening. It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken.