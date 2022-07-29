Ukrainian military fired 12 shells on Yelenovka in Donetsk People’s Republic

DONETSK, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military artillery shelled Yelenovka, a settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), having fired 12 projectiles, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Friday.

"Twelve shells of 152-mm caliber were fired targeting the settlement of Yelenovka at 23:30 local time [on Thursday]," the mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian military also used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to fire two rockets on the residential settlement of Ilovaisk.

"Two MLRS rockets targeting the settlement of Ilovaisk were fired at 1:55 a.m. local time," according to the statement.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.