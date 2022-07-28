Kim Jong-un says North Korea ready for any armed conflicts with US — agency

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. North Korea is absolutely prepared for any military confrontation with the United States, Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Apart from that, according to the agency, in speech on the anniversary of the end of the Korean War of 1950-1953, the North Korean leader also said that South Korea’s army "will be destroyed" in case it attempts an attack on North Korea.

The anniversary of the end of the Korean War is a national holiday in North Korea. The war on the Korean Peninsula broke out on June 25, 1950 and ended on July27, 1953. A US-led coalition of 17 countries fought for South Korea against North Korea, which was supported by China and the former Soviet Union.

Combat operattions ended in the signing of the Armistice Agreement in the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea. In formal terms, however, the two Koreas are still in a state of war, since a full-fledged peace treaty has not been inked until today.