MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian-Qatari relations remain friendly, the Ambassador of Qatar to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani said in an interview for TASS.

"We have very special and friendly relations with the Russian Federation," he said.

According to the envoy, the relations with Russia "are very old, traditional, and are based on mutual understanding and mutually beneficial terms for both sides."

"This is why we have strong relations," he added.