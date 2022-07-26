EU renews sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2023 — EU Council

BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for six months until January 31 of the next year, the EU Council said in its statement on Tuesday.

"The Council today decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation," the EU Council said.

The EU introduced economic restrictions against Russia on August 1, 2014, for the first time and significantly expanded them since then. "They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods," the EU Council added.