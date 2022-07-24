Minsk wants to joint SCO and take part in its projects - ambassador

MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Minsk wants to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as it will make it possible for the country to take part in the organization’s projects and enter its vast market, Belarusian Ambassador to China Yury Senko said on Sunday.

"Since 2010, our country has been an observer in the SCO. The initiative will be approved in September in Uzbekistan. It will be the beginning of all the procedures of accessing to the SCO," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel. "It is a vast market. It will give perfect possibilities of participating in many projects that are currently being implemented within the SCO."

According to Senko, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to have talks with his Chinese counterpart in the foreseeable future. "We expect them. Everything says that such talks are to be held, if nothing hinders. We hope the pandemic will not be an obstacle," he added.

The next SCO summit will be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 15-16. Belarus is an observer nation and the procedure of its admission as a full-fledged member will be launched during the September summit.