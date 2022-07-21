Belarusian president urges Kiev to engage in talks with Moscow to end Ukrainian crisis

MINSK/PARIS, July 22. /TASS/. Kiev should engage in talks with Moscow to end the Ukrainian crisis, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Everything depends on Ukraine. The thing now is that military activities may end under more favorable conditions for Ukraine," he pointed out.

According to Lukashenko, the Ukrainian authorities should get to the negotiation table. "And agree that they will never threaten Russian territory. This is the most important thing. Denazification and other things are related to philosophy. The main goal is to ensure Russia’s security. The Russian government will never step back as long as it has Russia’s power and wealth," the BelTA news agency quoted the president as saying.

Lukashenko noted that the West needed to provide security guarantees to Russia. "Provide guarantees. Help Kiev. If Kiev provides these guarantees, if you, NATO members and Americans, agree that threats will never come to Russia from Ukraine, then Russia will guarantee Ukraine’s security," the Belarusian president said.