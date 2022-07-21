Lukashenko calls on NATO countries to end conflict in Ukraine

MINSK, July 21. /TASS/. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has called on NATO countries to end the conflict in Ukraine to stop sliding toward a nuclear war.

"If you want to, it will end well. And for you, even unexpectedly quickly. Take advantage of this moment. NATO, Americans. Especially the Europeans. Listen, why did you in Europe put your people in this position - the French, the Germans and others? Why?! Let's live in peace!" he said in an interview to the news service AFP, according to the BelTA news service.

He urged to put an end to the "operation and war in Ukraine."

"Let's stop, and then figure out how to live. Maybe there will come a time in our lifetime that people will not even put up with borders. That’s what it was going to. We traveled freely. Borders were conditional. So, let's stop. No need to go any further. What lies further is an abyss with a nuclear war. You don't have to go for it," the Belarusian president said.