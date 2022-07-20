UN chief’s office confirms receipt of Russia's letter urging Mirotvorets website shutdown

UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. The United Nations has confirmed it received a letter from the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN urging to influence Ukrainian authorities in shutting down the Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told a briefing on Wednesday.

"I can just confirm the receipt of the letter and that it will be studied," he said.

In the letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (made available to TASS), the Russian side urged him to influence Ukrainian authorities to shut down the Mirotvorets project. The message indicated that personal information of 327 minors had been included in the Mirotvorets’ database.