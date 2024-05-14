Maxim Oreshkin promoted to deputy chief of Kremlin staff

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Maxim Oreshkin has been promoted from presidential aide to deputy head of the Kremlin staff. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"By his decree, the head of state appointed Maxim Oreshkin as deputy chief of Russia’s presidential staff," the news release on the Kremlin website reads.

Oreshkin has served as presidential aide since 2020 and was Russia's economic development minister in 2016-2020.

Dmitry Kozak, Vladimir Ostrovenko and Magomedsalam Magomedov have retained their positions of deputy chiefs of the Russian presidential staff. The list of deputy chiefs of the presidential staff has increased by one position.

The first deputy heads of the presidential staff - Alexey Gromov and Sergey Kiriyenko, as well as deputy head - presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov - have remained in office, too.