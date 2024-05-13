Kiev reports difficult situation in Kharkov region

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky described the situation in the Kharkov region as one of the most difficult, while the General Staff also discussed the difficult circumstances and the redeployment of reserves in this direction.

In a video message posted on his Telegram account, Zelensky said that he had received information on the situation from the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to him, the Kharkov region is such a direction. "The direction has been strengthened," he said.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Mikhail Drapaty was appointed as the new commander of the Kharkov operational-tactical group of troops.

The Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, Major General Anatoly Bargilevich, also described the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as difficult. "The situation in the combat zones remains difficult," he said in a comment to the UNIAN agency. He noted that active hostilities are taking place in the Volchansk area of the Kharkov region.