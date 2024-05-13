Russian diplomat says NATO sees Ukraine as tool against Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. NATO is using Ukraine as a tool against Russia, and does not care about the future of the country or its people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She made the comment in response to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said it wouldn’t make sense to rebuild Ukraine if it suffered defeat.

"For him, Ukraine is a tool for the implementation of NATO's anti-Russian policy," the diplomat said.

She expressed confidence that Stoltenberg is interested in Ukraine's future only in the context of confrontation with Russia, while he "takes no interest at all" in the future of Ukrainians.