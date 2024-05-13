Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army positions in area bordering Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed camouflaged Ukrainian army positions in an area bordering the Belgorod Region with FPV drones, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operators of FPV drones from the Battlegroup North destroyed camouflaged positions and manpower of Ukrainian terrorist formations in an area on Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod Region in the special military operation. The personnel of the Battlegroup North actively employ FPV drones in the special military operation to eliminate the Ukrainian army’s dugouts, manpower and various military equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North has set up maneuverable groups of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators. The personnel are equipped with modern UAVs. Kamikaze drone operators surveil the combat engagement line day and night and destroy targets upon detecting enemy forces. Depending on objectives, UAVs can carry various munitions, both grenades and grenade launcher projectiles, it specified.

An FPV drone accelerates to a hundred kilometers per hour and no one can get away from it. Drones wipe out temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian militants, their military hardware and artillery. Russian fighters re-program their drones to evade enemy electronic warfare systems. They also constantly modify UAVs to increase their flight range and payload. All specialists of UAV teams have undergone training, it said.

"Kamikaze drone operators necessarily take drone detectors with them during operations, which both spot an object in the sky and identify its model. They know their copter models perfectly and easily identify friendly or adversary UAVs," the ministry said.

An FPV drone substitutes several mortar rounds fired at enemy armor. UAV operators constantly register and transmit to command and control centers coordinates of the location of the Ukrainian army’s sites, command posts, strongholds, positions, dugouts, armaments and military hardware, the ministry said.