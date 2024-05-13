Serbia’s ambassador to return to Kiev soon — President Vucic

BELGRADE, May 13. /TSSS/. Serbia’s ambassador will soon return to Kiev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minster Dmitry Kuleba.

"I had a very good and right conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. We discussed and agreed on the improvement of bilateral relations. We want to organize an economic forum for the two countries’ businessmen soon. Apart from that, Serbia’s ambassador will soon return to his office in Kiev," he wrote on his Instagram account (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Serbia’s embassy in Kiev suspended operation in March 2022 due to security considerations. Employees were evacuated to Belgrade.