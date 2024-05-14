Russia’s Dnepr group destroys 15 Ukrainian watercraft on Dnieper’s right bank

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Dnepr group of forces destroyed 15 different vessels of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper River over the past day, as well as 28 drone control points, head of the group’s press center Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"Aviation strikes and artillery fire inflicted fire damage on enemy personnel and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper River. Over the day, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to up to 55 military personnel. During the counter-battery fight, 19 positions, guns and mortars were hit. Artillery fire and attack unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 15 watercraft," he said.

In addition, the enemy lost 2 armored combat vehicles, 5 electronic warfare stations, 2 vehicles, and 28 drone control points, Kodryan said.