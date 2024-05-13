NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian military commanders are blaming each other for their defeats in the Kharkov Region, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to the US newspaper, Ukrainian troops are now in retreat near Kharkov. Many in Ukraine believe that their country’s situation in the conflict with Russia has significantly worsened, the NYT wrote.

On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region. Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS that Ukrainian troops dug in near Kharkov but have to retreat under the onslaught of Russian forces.