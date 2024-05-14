Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. An upgraded Triton tank anti-FPV drone system easy to install and handle has arrived for Russian troops in the special military operation area in Ukraine, CEO of Laboratory PPSh (the system’s developer) Denis Oslomenko told TASS on Tuesday.

The upgraded modules are pyramid-shaped, which obscures their number and parameters from the enemy as compared to previous Triton drone suppression systems, the chief executive said.

"This is a standardized solution for armor, which is very compact and convenient. It embraces six to eight magnets, which helps install as many modules on the tank as necessary. All this equipment is inter-connected and a tank driver gets a control panel. It takes about five minutes to deploy this system or up to 10 minutes, if a different power supply option is required. There are already a lot of new Triton systems [in the special military operation area], some several thousand," Oslomenko said.

New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, he elaborated.

In late October 2023, Oslomenko told TASS that Triton drone suppression systems had been successfully employed on Tigr, Taifun and Kamaz armored vehicles in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Triton anti-drone system creates a protective field of at least 300 meters in diameter. The system’s configuration can be easily altered by adding modules for suppressing new frequencies that the enemy begins to use for FPV drone control.

Laboratory PPSh is a Russian company that provides information security services and products, including telephone line protectors, wireless communications blockers and drone suppressors, in particular, LPD-801 and LPD-802 anti-drone guns and the Triton electronic warfare system.