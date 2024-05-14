Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev has been appointed a presidential aide in charge of shipbuilding because his expertise will be important for the development of this strategic branch, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is, of course, of a slightly different nature. Yet this is absolutely a strategic branch - a huge one, very complex. So, of course, the vast expertise of Nikolay Platonovich will definitely play an important role here," he said.

Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity. Two days ago he was relieved of his duties. Sergey Shoigu who previously served as Russia’s defense minister was appointed as the Security Council’s secretary. Patrushev became a presidential aide.

In 1974, Patrushev graduated from Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute, now Saint Petersburg State Marine Technical University.