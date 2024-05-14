Central Asian countries aware of risks of joining anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat

UFA, May 14. /TASS/. Central Asian countries realize all risks and the potential damage from a rapprochement with the West and joining anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said at the 4th Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We are certain that in Central Asian capitals they are aware of all the risks and potential danger of an excessive rapprochement with the West, abiding by its messages, joining any anti-Russian sanctions," the senior diplomat noted.

"Apparently, overseas and in Brussels they naively think that Central Asian countries will not resist this Western expansion," Galuzin stated.