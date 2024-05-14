Dyumin, Patrushev, Yampolskaya et al. — who joined Russia’s renewed presidential staff

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Anton Vaino as chief of his staff, and Sergey Kiriyenko and Alexey Gromov as his first deputies. Dmitry Peskov has remained presidential spokesman.

Alexey Dyumin, who quit the post of the Tula Region’s governor, and Nikolay Patrushev, who left the post of secretary of the Security Council, have become new aides to the Russian leader. Maxim Oreshkin, who held the position of a presidential aide, was promoted to deputy head of the presidential staff.

TASS has summarized the basic information concerning the appointments

Chief and deputies

- Anton Vaino, who took up this position in August 2016, was reappointed chief of the presidential staff. Kiriyenko, who oversees domestic political issues, and Gromov, who oversees media relations, remained first deputy chiefs of the presidential staff.

- Dmitry Peskov has retained the post of deputy chief of the presidential staff and of presidential spokesman. Yury Sviridov was reappointed as his deputy.

- The number of deputy chiefs of staff has increased. Dmitry Kozak, Vladimir Ostrovenko and Magomedsalam Magomedov now have a fourth colleague: Maxim Oreshkin, who was minister of economic development in 2016-2020 and presidential aide since 2020.

Aides

- Tula Governor Dyumin and Nikolay Patrushev, who served as the Security Council’s secretary since 2008 until recently, became new presidential aides.

- Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov, Andrey Fursenko and Ruslan Yedelgeriyev have remained aides to the head of state.

- Larisa Brycheva (the head of the Presidential State-Legal Directorate), Dmitry Shalkov (the head of the Control Department) and Dmitry Kalimulin (the head of the Reference Office) have also retained their posts as aides.

Advisors

- Yelena Yampolskaya, the chair of the State Duma’s Committee on Culture, has become a new presidential advisor. Previously, this post was held by Vladimir Tolstoy.

- The list of advisers no longer includes Alexandra Levitskaya, who led the commission on the disabled and the council on state policy in the field of family and child protection.

- Igor Levitin, who worked as a presidential aide, has become an adviser to the head of state and special representative for international cooperation in the field of transportation.

- The head of the Human Rights Council Valery Fadeyev and Anton Kobyakov, who oversees the organization of international events with the participation of the Russian leader, have retained their positions.

Special and plenipotentiary representatives

- Sergey Ivanov was reappointed Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transportation.

- Garry Minkh and Artur Muravyov, the president's representatives in the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as Alexander Konovalov, who represents the president in the Constitutional Court, have retained their posts, just as all representatives in the federal districts.

Protocol

- Vladislav Kitayev remains chief of the Presidential Protocol, and Mikhail Kazarinov, his deputy.