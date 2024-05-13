Experts of Ukraine’s Energoatom inspecting Belene NPP equipment for purchase — news portal

SOFIA, May 13. /TASS/. Experts from Energoatom, the Ukrainian operator of nuclear power plants, have arrived at the site of the unfinished Belene nuclear power plant in Bulgaria to get acquainted with the equipment and technical documentation of the reactors that are intended for sale, dariknews.bg reported with reference to the National Electric Company.

On May 5, the Minister of Energy of the interim government of Bulgaria, Vladimir Malinov, had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart German Galushchenko. The Ukrainian side expressed hope of signing an agreement on the purchase of the equipment in June.

The Ukrainian experts are visiting the Belene plant site following the decision of lawmakers of the Bulgarian parliament, adopted in July 2023, to hold negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of two reactors, four steam generators and four circulation pumps for the Russian-made Belene nuclear power plant. The transaction amount should cover the costs previously incurred by Sofia for the production of reactors in the amount of 1.2 billion Bulgarian leva (about 600 million euros). The Bulgarian ruling majority intends to use the funds obtained to pay US’ Westinghouse to build new reactors at the operational Kozloduy NPP.