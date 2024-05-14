Freight train cars derailed near Russia’s Volgograd

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Freight train cars were derailed at the Kotluban station in Russia’s Volgograd region due to the intervention of unauthorized persons, according to the press service of the Volga Railway.

"Today, as a result of the interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport at the Kotluban station of the Volga Railway, cars in a freight train derailed. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Currently, train traffic in the area of Kotluban station is suspended and a delay in passenger trains is expected," the statement said.

The operational headquarters are working and the reasons for the incident are being determined.