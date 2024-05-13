Sullivan, Austin, Brown spend 90 minutes discussing military assistance with Ukrainians

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, US Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown spent 90 minutes discussing with Ukrainian officials urgent military assistance, Sullivan said.

The officials on the Ukrainian side were Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the presidency’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, the US official said.

"I spoke this morning, along with Secretary Austin and Chairman Brown, with our counterparts in Ukraine General Syrsky, Minister Umerov and Andrey Yermak. We spoke for 90 minutes. It was a detailed conversation about the situation on the front, about the capabilities that they are most in need of," he told reporters.