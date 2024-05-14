Discussions of candidates for security bloc, Foreign Affairs ministers to finish in Russia

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia's Federation Council will consider the candidates submitted by the Russian President for the heads of the Defense, Interior, Emergencies, Justice and Foreign Ministries and a number of federal law enforcement agencies. The senators will thus conclude two days of consultations that began on Monday at meetings of relevant committees of the upper house of the Russian parliament and were held behind closed doors.

The plenary session is expected to begin at 14:00 Moscow time with the personal participation of all candidates. The issue will be considered one of the first at the meeting.

The press service of the Federation Council told TASS that there will be no open assessments based on the results of the consultations, and the results will be presented in an information letter to the Russian president along with the chamber's resolution. The text will propose recognizing the consultations as valid. The resolution will be presented to the head of state immediately.

The Federation Council will also consider the issue of appointing the head of the Russian Accounts Chamber - this could be Deputy head of the Presidential Control Office at the Presidential Administration Boris Kovalchuk.

At the same time, the State Duma will consider approving federal ministers with the exception of the heads of the security bloc and the Russian Foreign Ministry, thus completing the process of forming a new government within the framework of its powers.