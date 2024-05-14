Nikolay Patrushev to oversee shipbuilding as presidential aide — Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, who was appointed as a presidential aide, will oversee shipbuilding matters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Nikolay Platonovich Patrushev has also become a presidential aide, he will oversee shipbuilding matters. This will be one of the key areas under his supervision. Maybe, there will also be other ones," Peskov said.

In 1974, Patrushev graduated from the Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute - currently known as the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University. This is the only college in Russia that prepares staff across the entire spectrum of specializations and scientific areas, related to design and construction of ships and vessels of all classes, creation of ship engines, automation and other systems, as well as naval weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered this university, out of over a dozen of colleges in this particular area, to become the core university in shipbuilding and education of engineering staff for Russia’s shipbuilding enterprises.