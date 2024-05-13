Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister highlights EU’s double standards to Ukraine, Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discussed the security situation in Europe with Deputy Foreign Minister of Egypt Khalid Emara in Cairo. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following consultations in Cairo, the Deputy Minister highlighted the double standards of the EU in relation to events around Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

"The Russian side highlighted the collective West's hostile strategy toward Russia and other autonomous centers of world development, the European Union's execution of a policy of forced militarization, and NATO's course of action to escalate the Ukrainian conflict. The focus was on the EU's double standards in its response to events in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties discussed "the processes of formation of a multipolar world, key trends in the evolution of international relations, and the changing role of international organizations and associations." "In this context, the parties exchanged views on the security situation in Europe, which finds itself in a deep crisis due to the actions of the European Union and NATO, and its impact on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa region," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further stated that collaboration within the BRICS framework during the Russian presidency received special attention. "The situation in the OSCE and the actions of the Council of Europe were discussed. Other topics on the international and regional agenda were covered, including the situation in North Africa and the Middle East," the statement said.

The diplomatic department stressed that both sides are committed to continuing a close interaction on European and Eurasian problems.