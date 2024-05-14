Putin, Xi to discuss strategic partnership, sign documents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian president’s state visit to China will take place on May 16-17, becoming his first foreign trip after taking office. Putin will visit Beijing and Harbin.

According to the Russian presidential press service, the two leaders "will discuss in detail the entire set of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction issues." Additionally, Putin and Xi will "determine the key directions of the further development of Russian-Chinese practical cooperation" and exchange opinions on the most pressing international issues.

The Kremlin noted that "it is planned to sign a joint statement of the heads of state following talks and a number of bilateral documents."

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, the visit will be a "reciprocal step to the first official visit of President Xi Jinping which took place last year also following his re-election."

According to diplomatic protocol, a state visit is the highest-ranking among international visits.

Comprehensive partnership

Moscow and Beijing are linked by ties of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction while Putin and Xi in addition to their regular working relationship are also friends. Even during the pandemic they continued to talk via video link and the Russian president visited the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing in February 2022.

All of this plays an important role in the development of bilateral cooperation. It is not by accident that on March 20-22 last year, merely 10 days after being re-elected for another five-year term, the Chinese president came to Russia on an official visit. In turn, President Putin was the guest of honor at the Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in October 2023.