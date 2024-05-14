Russian air defense systems destroy 25 Vampire MLRS shells over Belgorod region

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed 25 Vampire MLRS shells overnight over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Over the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the Russian territory using the RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher were stopped. On-duty air defense systems destroyed 25 missiles over the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

It was reported earlier that multiple explosions were heard in Belgorod after the missile threat was declared, according to a TASS correspondent.

A missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region at 04:58 Moscow time.