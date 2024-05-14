Ukrainian politician calls for international tribunal for NATO crimes

MINSK, May 14. /TASS/. Andrey Derkach, a Ukrainian politician and public activist, has called for an international tribunal for NATO crimes.

"The need for an international tribunal in overripe. We are working toward this. Different formats can be used. First, it can be an international register of terrorists and sponsors of terrorism, an international register of damage from NATO’s activity," he said in an interview with the BelTA news agency that was posted on its YouTube channel.

According to Derkach, a base is being created for "a far international legal probe" into terrorism, war crimes, corruption, crimes against the freedom of speech and human rights committed by NATO member countries.

On May 1, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council about cases of Western aggression, which remained unpunished. Thus, he recalled that NATO countries had "bombed the territory of former Yugoslavia twice" - in 1995 and 1999. Once it comes to NATO’s responsibility for its crimes, international law ceases to exist in the logic of Western countries, he stressed.