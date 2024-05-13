Lavrov, Libyan representatives discuss resuming intergovernmental commission

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Abdullah Lafi and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Unity of Libya Taher Al-Baur agreed to resume the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, the parties expressed "mutual interest in establishing and strengthening mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation. In this regard, it was considered advisable to work towards the early resumption of the work of the Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, designed to play the role of a key coordinating mechanism of the bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere."

The ministry also said that the Russian Foreign Ministry held interdepartmental consultations on Monday between the Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov with the Libyan delegation. The parties paid special attention to the development of the situation in Libya and in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Russian diplomatic service reported.